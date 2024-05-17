Russia takes control of more land than Ukraine in 2023 counteroffensive — newspaper

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of more land in their recent operations than Ukraine regained in its 2023 counteroffensive, The Washington Post writes.

The article, titled "Russia seizes more land than Ukraine liberated in 2023 counteroffensive" is particularly based on conclusions by American non-governmental experts closely following military activities in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) on February 29 that Russian forces held the initiative in the special military operation in Ukraine, advancing in a number of areas and liberating more and more land.

On May 17, Putin said, commenting on Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine, that the goal was to create "a sanitary zone" to protect border areas from shelling attacks, while there were currently no plans to seize the city of Kharkov.