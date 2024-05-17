Slovakia’s PM Fico still in intensive care — TV

BRATISLAVA, May 17. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is still in intensive care, Slovak Television reported citing the government’s office.

Fico, who survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, was hospitalized at the Roosevelt Hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica. He is in stable but still serious condition.

The F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital plans to brief the public daily about his condition. On Monday, a medical consultation will be held to consider, among other issues, transferring the politician to a hospital in Bratislava. Fico himself is asking for this in order to be close to his family, which lives in the capital.