HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. The issue of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy will be important after May 20 if the need arises to sign an agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It will certainly matter to us because if it comes to signing some documents, we will need to sign them in such an important field with legitimate authorities. That’s obvious," the Russian leader told reporters, wrapping up his state visit to China.

Incumbent Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s term in office will expire on the night of May 21. Ukraine was expected to hold its presidential election in March but the vote was canceled because martial law is in effect in the country.

Ukraine has been actively discussing the issue of the authorities’ legitimacy in a situation where it is impossible to hold parliamentary and presidential elections during martial law. In particular, Verkhovna Rada (parliament) member Alexander Dubinsky says that under the country’s constitution, the incumbent president’s mandate expires on the night of May 21 and there is no legal way to extend it. Ukraine’s former ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristaiko, in turn, admitted that Kiev's Western partners were also worried that Zelensky's presidential term was about to expire.