Russia expels UK defense attache from Moscow in tit-for-tat move — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia is expelling UK defense attache Adrian Coghill from Moscow in response to unfriendly moves by the UK, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, it summoned a representative of the UK Embassy on May 16 and issued him a protest in connection with the unfriendly decision that was taken by the government of that country on May 8 with respect to the defense attache at the Russian Embassy in London.

"The British diplomat was informed that in response to said decision, the defense attache at the UK Embassy in Moscow, Adrian Coghill, is declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," the ministry said.

"Our reaction to UK’s anti-Russian actions, which were announced on May 8, is not limited to this measure. The instigators of the escalation will be informed about further response steps," the ministry said.

The ministry also said Moscow regards London's unfriendly move "as a politically motivated action of a clear-cut Russophobic nature, which causes irreparable damage to bilateral relations."