Russia expels UK defense attache from Moscow in tit-for-tat move — Foreign Ministry

Adrian Coghill "must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," the ministry said
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia is expelling UK defense attache Adrian Coghill from Moscow in response to unfriendly moves by the UK, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, it summoned a representative of the UK Embassy on May 16 and issued him a protest in connection with the unfriendly decision that was taken by the government of that country on May 8 with respect to the defense attache at the Russian Embassy in London.

"The British diplomat was informed that in response to said decision, the defense attache at the UK Embassy in Moscow, Adrian Coghill, is declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," the ministry said.

"Our reaction to UK’s anti-Russian actions, which were announced on May 8, is not limited to this measure. The instigators of the escalation will be informed about further response steps," the ministry said.

The ministry also said Moscow regards London's unfriendly move "as a politically motivated action of a clear-cut Russophobic nature, which causes irreparable damage to bilateral relations."

Tags
Foreign policyUnited Kingdom
Military operation in Ukraine
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
Read more
Attack on Fico targets friendship with Russia — former Slovak prime minister
"The assassination attempt can be blamed only on a political madman, brainwashed by Slovakia's opposition media," Jan Carnogursky stressed
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Bryansk Region — governor
No one was hurt, no damage was reported, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Erdogan says government knows 'puppet master' behind reported conspiracy
The Turkish leader said it is unacceptable to break laws, and warned that "anyone who goes beyond the limits will be held accountable"
Read more
Russian tech firm develops portable EW system to shield assault teams from drones
One system suppresses munition-dropping drones, creating a dome of 250-300 meters and shielding an assault group while the other suppresses FPV drones
Read more
EU agrees to ban access to three Russian media outlets, one European
The measure needs to be approved by the EU foreign ministers
Read more
China expects peace to recover on European continent shortly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "is ready to play its constructive role"
Read more
Putin says he is in constant contact with Xi Jinping
The Russian president also recalled that his state visit to China is taking place in the year of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian troops repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine to inevitably become Russia’s targets — MFA
"Any weapons supplied to Kiev’s Nazi regime are considered by Russia’s Armed Forces as legitimate military targets and must be destroyed," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Slovak PM Fico’s life out of danger — deputy PM
Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Read more
Russia developing thermal imager for Black Sea Fleet to repel night naval drone attacks
The devices help detect targets at a distance of over 1 km
Read more
World demands that Palestine be admitted as equal UN member — Venezuelan official
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stressed that Palestine is an example of the struggle for "self-determination, independence and sovereignty"
Read more
Fico shot multiple times, undergoes five-hour operation — doctors
Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, confirmed that doctors had managed to stabilize Robert Fico’s condition overnight
Read more
Ukrainian troops shelling civilians in Kharkov Region villages they were driven from
According to the ministry, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continue to improve their tactical positions
Read more
Cuban president calls on US to remove Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism
Read more
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian equipment, personnel over past day
After employing air-launched munitions, the pilots performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired flares and returned to their airfield, it said
Read more
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Read more
New head of Taiwan claims readiness for dialogue with mainland China
China’s authorities have repeatedly noted that what is known as the 1992 Consensus is a condition for dialogue with Taiwan, however, Lai Ching-te claimed not to support it
Read more
Two civilians wounded in shelling attack on Shebekino in Belgorod Region
According to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a car shelter and a passenger car caught fire after the attack
Read more
Discussing Ukrainian settlement without Russia to be empty scholasticism — Kremlin
"It is absolutely useless to discuss security issues that concern us without Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Slovakia’s Fico suffers several wounds, in life-threatening condition — PM’s Facebook page
As the post on the prime minister’s profile specifies, he was rushed by helicopter to a hospital of the city of Banska Bystrica in central Slovakia
Read more
WHO chief offers words of support for Slovak PM Fico after assassination attempt
Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Read more
Dnepr battle group destroys 15 Ukrainian boats in one day — Kherson governor
In addition, 23 drone control centers were destroyed and 34 drones shot down or disabled
Read more
Russia condemns attack on Slovak prime minister — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a telegram to express his support for the Slovak prime minister and wished him the soonest recovery
Read more
Hezbollah drones attack Israeli military base some 50 km from border with Lebanon
"The operation was carried out in response to the killing of field commander Hussein Makki near Tyre", Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel
Read more
US did not enable Ukrainian strikes beyond Ukrainian territory — Blinken
The US secretary of state noted that Ukraine must decide on how to carry out combat action on its own
Read more
Russia, China sign ten joint documents
The agreements penned included an initiative to develop the Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island, protocols on requirements for beef and other products exported to China
Read more
Russia’s new defense minister should pay attention to strategic nuclear forces — expert
"In case of a first nuclear missile strike against Russia we should be able to destroy the aggressor with a retaliatory strike in a guaranteed manner," Igor Korotchenko noted
Read more
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Read more
Kamaz recalls over 23,000 vehicles in Russia
Transport vehicles are remembered due to the lack of an accident emergency response device, Rosstandart reported
Read more
Duma speaker threatens more powerful response to attacks against Russian citizens
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, attempts by Ukrainian lawmakers to get Washington’s okay to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia risk causing a tragedy that "may affect everybody globally"
Read more
Afghan Taliban no longer Russia’s enemy — Russian diplomat
According to Zamir Kabulov, relations between Russia and the Taliban are on the rise but "there are certain political limits"
Read more
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force builds up combat capabilities with new missile systems
Currently, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force is replacing Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile systems with Yars ICBM launchers and placing Avangard hypersonic missile systems on combat duty in its Yasny missile formation
Read more
US imposes sanctions against Russian police training center in Nicaragua
According to Washington, the training center "contributes to anti-democratic actions and repressions from the Ortega-Murillo regime"
Read more
Avtovaz to produce up to 50,000 Lada Largus cars by year-end
Earlier, Avtovaz resumed the production of gasoline-fueled Lada Largus cars at its facility in Izhevsk
Read more
Press review: Putin keeps government core intact and Blinken gives Kiev NATO assurances
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 15th
Read more
Ukrainian crisis may be resolved by yearend, says former Virginia senator
"The shortage of artillery and other weapons causes problems, but the critical issue is their shortage of fighting men," Richard Black emphasized
Read more
Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian forces advancing daily in special op, everything going according to plan — Putin
The Russian leader opened his meeting with commanders of troops of military districts by extending his greetings on the occasion of Victory Day
Read more
Russian president’s visit to Vietnam to propel deepening of bilateral ties — envoy
The exact dates of the visit are yet to be coordinated
Read more
What we know about attempt to assassinate Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico
Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the city of Handlova in western Slovakia
Read more
General Lapin to command Leningrad Military District, General Kuzovlyov Moscow district
Colonel-General Alexander Lapin previously served as first deputy commander and chief of staff of the Ground Forces
Read more
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukrainian crisis, development of bilateral ties
Priority attention will be focused on trade and economic cooperation
Read more
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Slovakia’s PM Fico in critical condition — defense minister
Robert Kalinak said that the prime minister had been undergoing surgery for more than 3.5 hours
Read more
Prime Minister of Slovakia shot by 71-year-old assailant — report
The man reportedly owned his weapon legally
Read more
Russia hails any peace initiatives for Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
"We know the situation on the Ukrainian side, which excludes any talks for itself even from the legal point of view," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Nord Stream saboteurs prepped in Ukraine, Romania — Ukrainian politician
According to Andrey Derkach, they trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland
Read more
US discusses deployment of Patriot systems in Kharkov with Ukraine — Blinken
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated several communities in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Political motives behind assassination attempt on Fico
The shooter made a statement right after his detention, saying that he had opposed the government’s policy limiting media freedom
Read more
Blinken says Ukraine may engage in talks if Russia shows 'interest'
Antony Blinken noted that in terms of negotiations, these are "decisions for Ukraine to make"
Read more
Putin warns against imbalances in economy, industry related to special military operation
The Russian leader also stated the importance of diversification of military production at a meeting with commanders of military district troops
Read more
Latin America refuses to sacrifice its future for US interests, Russian envoy believes
Dmitry Feoktistov noted that the EU industry, which refused direct supplies of Russian hydrocarbons due to sanctions, is currently experiencing a deep crisis, losing its profitability and competitiveness
Read more
Blinken’s visit to Kiev shows US concerned over Ukrainian failures on frontline — diplomat
"He sang a song, ate some pizza and left," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Ukrainian commanders flee Kupyansk, leaving covering force — Russian lawmaker
The Kharkov direction is the most important and challenging frontline area for Russian troops, Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out
Read more
Taliban signals it doesn’t pose threat to India, Russia — Russian diplomat
"If they want to remain Afghan patriots, albeit with a large share of Islamism, they must act so that not to spoil relations at least with the surrounding world," Zamir Kabulov noted
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, casualties among civilians reported
One of the missiles hit a three-storey house, killing two civilians, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported
Read more
Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment
Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity
Read more
US Congress has evidence of Biden family’s involvement in terrorism — Ukrainian politician
Andrey Derkach pointed out that "the criminal case that was initiated against Burisma was being actively investigated under [Ukrainian] Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin [in 2014-2016]"
Read more
Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters
Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander added
Read more
Russian Tor air defense systems effective in destroying Storm Shadow missiles — top brass
Teams of Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems of Russia’s Battlegroup East shield first-echelon troops and civilian facilities in the south Donetsk direction
Read more
Putin says Russians, Chinese 'brothers forever'
The audience, listening first to the Russian speech and then to the Chinese translation, applauded the Russian president's words
Read more
Ukraine’s terror attacks on Russia 'revenge' for military failures — North Korean envoy
According to Sin Hong Chol, "the Zelensky puppet clique committed hundreds of unethical atrocities of killing innocent inhabitants by striking civilian objects"
Read more
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Read more
Moscow ready to navigate market challenges amid US' uranium import ban
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that this latest move from Washington showed just how low it would go to try to hurt the Russian economy
Read more
Putin arrives in China on state visit
The Russian president is scheduled to visit Beijing and Harbin
Read more
Two single-family houses, passenger car damaged by missile fragments in Sevastopol
No one was hurt, Sevastopol’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Read more
Russia's top brass stresses special nature of Russian-Belarusian armed forces relations
"Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus, and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a telephone conversation," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service reported
Read more
Afghanistan ready to sign agreement on transit of goods with 3 countries, including Russia
Acting Industry and Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi noted that Afghanistan could become a convenient point for the transit of goods to the states of South Asia
Read more
Moscow, Beijing seriously develop practical cooperation — Putin
The Russian leader named energy, industry and agriculture as priorities
Read more
Russian MFA sees Western media focus on Georgian protests, silence on Armenian rallies
According to Maria Zakharova, Western news media "forgive everything" to protesters in Georgia
Read more
Afghanistan needs wheat and asks Russia to lower grain prices — minister
Nooruddin Azizi also said that he will work to ensure that exports from Afghanistan are subject to tariff preferences provided for least developed countries
Read more
Russia, China to continue strengthening military ties — joint statement
The two countries are also set to hold joint naval and air patrols on a regular basis
Read more
Russia, China to strengthen contacts through banks — Putin
Moscow and Beijing also consider rehabilitation of global economic institutions, including WTO, G20 and APEC, necessary, the president said
Read more
Slovak PM Robert Fico wounded in shooting — portal
The suspected shooter has been apprehended
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian people to restore relations sooner or later, senior diplomat says
"The Anglo-Saxons have always feared our unity and they have long been trying to pit us against each other and drown us in a bloody fratricide," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation
New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, Denis Oslomenko elaborated
Read more
Putin asks Belousov to "open" Defense Ministry as much as possible
The Russian president set another task for the new defense minister to address - to continue handling economic matters
Read more
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Read more
Several airborne targets downed approaching Belgorod — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov added that three houses were damaged in the settlement of Petrovka
Read more
UAE rates high Made in Russia brand, understands its reliability — REC
The UAE is a very competitive market, though the Russian brand has managed to prove its stability, due to a good marketing campaign in particular, Najibullo Jabbori said
Read more
President of Slovakia confirms PM Fico’s assailant detained — report
Zuzana Caputova called the attack on Fico an "attack on democracy," adding that such crimes are being motivated by the "hateful rhetoric"
Read more
Russia views positively China's plan on Ukraine, it addresses causes of conflict — Lavrov
In February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a position paper on a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim delivering missile strike on US destroyer
Additionally, according to Yahya Saree, in the Red Sea, the Houthis attacked the commercial vessel Destiny en route to the port of Eilat in Israel
Read more
Putin thanks outbound Russian defense minister for his work
The Russian leader added that Sergey Shoigu would now serve as Russian Security Council secretary
Read more
Liberation of Rabotino to accelerate Russian advance in Zaporozhye Region — politician
Vladimir Rogov said Ukraine still holds the heights to the north of the village, and fierce battles are underway to control them
Read more
Putin arrives in Great Hall of the People in Beijing for talks with Chinese leadership
The talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony
Read more
Germany's recalled ambassador to arrive in Russia 'in the near future' — embassy
The German Foreign Ministry earlier reported that its ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff was recalled for consultations following an alleged cyberattack by Russia against the Social Democratic Party of Germany
Read more
Israeli losses surpass 620 troops since Gaza conflict escalated
It is reported that since the onset of the ground operation in Gaza the Israeli army has lost 273 troops
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
Press review: Putin embarks on state visit to China and assassination attempt on Slovak PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 16th
Read more
Putin signs law banning foreign agents’ participation in elections
The elections include those to federal and regional state bodies, to public authorities of a federal territory, as well as to local self-government bodies
Read more
Putin, Xi sign statement on deepening relations
The document was signed after extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations
Read more
No changes in General Staff management, none planned — Putin
"This combat operation bloc is well-established," the Russian leader went on to say
Read more
Czech president speaks out in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine
Petr Pavel believes it is "naive" to imagine that Kiev will be able to regain territory taken by Russia in the foreseeable future
Read more
At least three civilians killed in Israel’s air strike on Gaza City — TV
Casualties were also reported after Israel’s air raid on Gaza’s Daraj neighborhood
Read more
European countries still look up to US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is too early to speak of any changes in the policy of European countries following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit
Read more
Putin, Xi begin talks
Russian and Chinese Presidents have begun talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Read more
Several people injured in knife attack in Switzerland’s Zofingen — report
The attacker has been detained, AFR reported
Read more
Russia-China relations not opportunistic, not directed against anyone — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia and China together uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and a world order based on international law
Read more