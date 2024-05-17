Russia working on logistics with Gulf countries — deputy PM Khusnullin

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is involved in the work on search for additional logistics possibilities with Gulf countries and it plans to lay routes alternative to the Suez Canal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

"We are involved in the active work on search for additional logistics possibilities with Gulf countries. And I would like to thank all colleagues, representatives of the Arab world as a solid delegation of people that take decisions, has arrived. We hope that we will definitely find additional areas of common interest and we will definitely lay routes alternative to the Suez Canal," he said.

Moreover, the work is underway on development of international transport corridors in different directions, the official added.

TASS is the general information partner of the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" that is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.