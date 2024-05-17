Russia to find platforms for speaking out if US refuses to issue visas — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will be able to find alternative venues and opportunities to express its voice if Washington does not issue visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview to TASS, responding to a question whether Russia could completely abandon events in the US in light of the recent disruption of a meeting of BRICS finance and central bank ministries delegations.

"Washington is doing its utmost to create irritants and do us harm, big and small. The visa plot is also part of such a multifaceted campaign to throw Moscow and our citizens and our officials off balance," he said. "Some people are not granted visas because they are on these endless sanctions lists, some are not granted visas over voluntarism. Apparently, this will continue, and there should be no illusions. We must be prepared to use the online link, if necessary, as well as to consider alternative venues," he added.

According to Ryabkov, it is necessary to "treat both the issuance and non-issuance of American visas with coldness and detachment." "We need to plan our participation in relevant events in such a way that there are options for practical work and conveying our position where and when it is required. We should be able to express our opinion in the absence of our representatives sent from Moscow, since the US has not bothered to issue visas," the diplomat pointed out.

He added that the US does not fulfill its obligations to host and organize international events, and Russia has and will continue to make claims in this regard. "But given the general US bias to divide the whole world into socially close and socially distant and, accordingly, to lavish socially close and demonstrate rejection towards all others, there can be no changes in the direction of equality and a sensible approach, recognition of the sovereign equality of states," Ryabkov said.