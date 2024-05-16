Confiscation of Russian assets by Estonia for transfer to Ukraine is theft — MFA

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Estonia is violating international law and committing theft by allowing seized Russian assets to be used for transfer to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters on the sidelines of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic forum.

"There is a broad discussion going on, which is being actively promoted in the United States of America, the European Union, and other countries where Russian assets are frozen. We consider this a violation of international law, the foundations of international law. It is not me who came up with the word 'theft' [for this] but I fully agree with it, because this is illegal," he stressed, responding to TASS’s request to comment on Tallinn’s actions.

Earlier, Estonia passed a law legalizing the use of part of the seized Russian assets in the country to compensate for damage to Ukraine.

Pankin also noted that Estonia is not a reference point regarding the prospects for further anti-Russian steps by European countries.

"Estonia is probably not the most important owner of assets and an absolutely unfriendly state [for Russia]. For me, Estonia is not an indicator at all in any area." he said.

