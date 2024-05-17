Russia to take response measures amid nuclear threats — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will set the issue of "red lines" aside and will take symmetrical response measures with regard to nuclear threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the West has taken to display a certain strategic vagueness or ambiguity with regard to Russia, "so that Moscow would not know how NATO will act in various situations." "Yet this vagueness has always been typical of the Western group’s doctrinal approaches, including nuclear weapons. In this case, we will reciprocate. So we will set aside the issue of 'red lines'," the senior diplomat stressed.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that increasing support for Kiev creates "strategic uncertainty" regarding Russia, which, he believes, will give Europeans more freedom to ensure their own security and contain Russia in Ukraine.