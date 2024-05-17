Putin explains Russian army’s operation near Kharkov by need to create buffer zone

BEIJING, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian army is carrying out an offensive in the Kharkov Region in northeastern Ukraine to create a buffer zone, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Now about what is happening in the Kharkov direction. They [the Ukrainian authorities] are also to blame for that because they shelled and continue shelling, unfortunately, residential areas of borderline territories, including Belgorod," the head of state said, replying to journalists’ questions.

Civilians are being killed there as a result of Kiev’s bombardments, which is obvious, he said.

"I have said publicly that if this continues, we’ll have to create a security, buffer zone. This is what we are doing," the head of state said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 15 that Battlegroup North units had liberated the settlements of Glubokoye and Lukyantsy in the Kharkov Region in active operations and moved deep into the enemy defenses.