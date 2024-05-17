US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area three times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and an MC-12W reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, three times during the day."

He also said that three shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib governorate in the Idlib de-escalation zone. One Syrian soldier was wounded.