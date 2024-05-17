Seven servicemen hurt in blast in territory of Military Academy in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Seven servicemen were hurt in an explosion that rocked the utility zone of the Budenny Military Academy of Communications in St. Petersburg, the press service of the Leningrad Military District said.

"At about 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 17, 2024, an explosion occurred during clean-up operations at basement premises in the utility zone of the Budenny Military Academy (St. Petersburg) when garbage was being put in a container. As a result of the explosion, seven servicemen were hurt. They were taken to a Russian defense ministry’s hospital," it said.