BEIJING, May 17. /TASS/. The United States is directly responsible for the creation and development of the Ukrainian crisis to its current state, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"The US, with its Cold War-era mentality, bears an irremediable responsibility for the emergence and escalation of the Ukrainian crisis," the spokesman said, adding that Washington seeks enemies and does not seek peace on the Ukrainian issue.

On May 16, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel noted that China cannot improve relations with Europe, if it will support Russia at the same time, allegedly fueling the Russian military-industrial complex. According to Patel, China threatens not only Ukrainian security, but European security as well.