London blacklists two Russian companies, one firm from North Korea

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. The British government has put Russian Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC and Toplivo Bunkering Company (TBK) on the sanctions lists. TBK director Aleksey Vorotnikov has also been blacklisted.

According to the updated version of the sanctions list released on the website of the UK’s Treasury, sanctions were imposed due to the fact that the activities of TBK allegedly contribute to violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions limiting supplies of a whole number of goods to North Korea. In particular, the document states that TBK "allowed vessels involved in the transfer of petroleum to DPRK to bunker in the Russian port of Vostochny." In turn, Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co is accused of reaping benefit through cooperation with the Russian government as it carried out activities in an area strategic for it, particularly in the transport sector.

Moreover, North Korean Paekyangsan Shipping Company was sanctioned as it is "involved in the facilitation of DPRK military programs by transferring petroleum products between Russia and DPRK."