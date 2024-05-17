Blast at Budenny Academy in St. Petersburg not linked with terrorism — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, May 17. /TASS/. The blast in the territory of the Budenny Military Academy of Communications in St. Petersburg was not linked with terrorist activities, St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov said.

"The accident at the Budenny Academy of Communications is in the zone of responsibility of the defense ministry and is not of terrorist nature. An investigation is underway. Those injured are receiving assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The press service of the Leningrad Military District reported earlier in the day that seven servicemen were injured in an explosion that occurred in the academy’s utilities territory when garbage was being removed from basemen premises. The blast was caused by the spontaneous detonation of a WWII munition.