Kiev asks US to lift restrictions on using weapons against targets in Russia — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has asked the administration of US President Joe Biden to identify targets on Russian territory that Kiev can attack, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

According to the newspaper, Kiev has also asked Washington to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons against targets on Russian territory.

The Wall Street Journal said that this request was made last week and is now being considered by the US authorities. Ukraine made such a request to the US amid the successes of the Russian army.

At the same time, according to the newspaper, if the US agrees to such changes, it would mean "a major policy shift by the administration."

Earlier, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that the US does not support Ukrainian strikes on the territory it recognizes as Russian.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also pointed out earlier that Moscow would prefer that Washington urge Kiev not only to stop attacking energy facilities in Russia, but also to stop terrorist activities in general, especially against residential buildings.