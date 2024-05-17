Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat

KAZAN, My 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have managed to turn the US sanctions into new possibilities not only for themselves but also for the entire region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said.

"The United States is threatening countries of the region, especially Iran and Russia, keeps on imposing illegal sanctions on both countries in a bid to exert pressure on Iran and Russia, but thanks to the wisdom of the Iranian and Russian leaders, the sanctions have turned into possibilities not only for our countries but for other states in the entire region," he said at a plenary session of the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," he stressed, adding that Moscow and Tehran will continue strengthening their ties.

TASS is the general information partner of the 15th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024, which is being held on May 14 through 19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.