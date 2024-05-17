Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North troops use the latest Upyr FPV drones in their push in the Kharkov Region, wiping out Ukrainian army strongholds, personnel, mortar and machine-gun crews, a spokesman for the drone manufacturer told TASS on Friday.

"Our drone has long been operating in that direction and the state border protection force also employed it. Now it is in service with the Battlegroup North that employs it to suppress machine-gun and mortar groups that obstruct the advance of our assault teams. It also operates against enemy camouflaged strongholds and personnel," the spokesman said.

Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023. It proved to be effective on the battlefield, destroying boats with the Ukrainian assault force on the Dnieper River, enemy fortifications, dugouts and strongholds.

In March 2024, an FPV drone hit an American Abrams tank. It also has a record of destroying several US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other armor of the Ukrainian army.