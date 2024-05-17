Russian stocks close in the green on Friday

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Friday as the MOEX Index added 0.45% to 3,501.89 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.33% to 1,211.87 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.13% to 12.572 rubles, the dollar edged down by 0.02% to 90.95 rubles, while the euro decreased by 0.13% to 98.74 rubles.

"Russia’s stock market ended trading higher, with the MOEX Index having made a new high of 3,500 points for the first time since February 2022 amid positive foreign political and corporate news," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

Oil consolidated close to $83 per barrel of Brent, while the external environment was largely positive, investment strategist at BCS World of Investment Alexander Bakhtin said.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,420-3,520 points on May 20, while the dollar exchange rate against the ruble - at 90-92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,450-3,550 points on Monday, the dollar to ruble pair is expected at 90-92 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 97.5-99.5 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.5-12.9 rubles.