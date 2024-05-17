Commander-in-chief warns Russian troops can circumvent Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. There is a danger of Russian troops moving behind the Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov Region, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to Syrsky, the operation area in the region has increased. He expressed his concern that the Russian forces may advance to move behind the Ukrainian troops.

"We understand that difficult fights lie ahead," Syrsky noted, adding that he carried out work on the ground - in particular on regrouping and on supply issues.

Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian troops. On May 14, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Ukrainian armed forces were forced to "relocate to more advantageous positions" near Volchansk and Lukyantsy. The military command also announced that additional reserves were relocated to the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that some of these forces are being withdrawn from other areas. On May 16, he had a meeting with the commander-in-chief, calling this direction extremely difficult.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported liberation of a number of settlements in the Kharkov region; on May 14, it reported that the advance deeper into enemy defense continued.