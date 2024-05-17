Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. In connection with terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian military Moscow warns the US and the EU, as well as Kiev controlled by them, that they are playing with fire, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said in a commentary.

"On May 16 and 17, Kiev's neo-Nazi regime launched another massive attack with fixed-wing drones and uncrewed boats on Crimea, the Krasnodar Region and other Russian regions. <...> Once again, we would like to unequivocally warn Washington, London, Brussels and other Western capitals, as well as Kiev, which is under their control, that they are playing with fire. Russia will not leave such encroachments on its territory unanswered," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible.

"They not only supply him with ever longer-range missiles and heavy weapons, but also give the go-ahead for their use against Russia, thus contributing to the further escalation of the conflict. The Banderovite clique seems to believe in its impunity amid the Western emissaries’ frequent visits to Kiev recently," she pointed out.