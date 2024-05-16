Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed 600 Ukrainian warplanes and 1,300 multiple rocket launchers since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 600 warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,111 unmanned aerial vehicles, 521 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,053 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,300 multiple rocket launchers, 9,607 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,753 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Kraken formation in Kharkov area over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army’s Neo-Nazi Kraken formation and foreign mercenaries in the Kharkov area where the enemy lost roughly 205 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses as a result of active operations and inflicted casualties on the Kraken nationalist formation and the Foreign Legion, manpower and equipment of the 125th territorial defense brigade and the 15th border guard squad in areas near the settlements of Dergachi, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled two counterattacks in areas near the settlements of Staritsa and Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 205 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Russian troops repulse two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 44th mechanized brigade and 1st National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 40 personnel, three motor vehicles and two 152mm D-20 howitzers, it specified.

Ukraine’s army loses over 520 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault and 116th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar and Antonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 520 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Kiev loses about 400 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 390 troops, two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 100th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka and Yevgenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 92nd assault, 23rd and 24th mechanized and 142nd infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Arkhangelskoye, Solovyovo, Umanskoye, Netailovo and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 390 personnel, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun, it specified.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on amassed manpower of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 40 personnel and four motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian naval drone depot over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone warehouse and struck the deployment site of a nationalist formation and foreign mercenaries over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a warehouse storing seaborne drones. In addition, they struck the temporary deployment site of the Sonechko nationalist formation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department and foreign mercenaries, and also amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 113 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down three Ukrainian MiG-29 warplanes over day

Russian air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 11 missiles and five smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems "destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven US-made ATACMS tactical missiles and Tochka-U missiles, five US-manufactured HIMARS rockets and Olkha rockets, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and four US-made HARM anti-radar missiles," the ministry said.