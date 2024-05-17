Different routes for Power of Siberia 2 under discussion, including through NSR — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian hydrocarbons can be supplied to China via a number of different routes, including along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Gazprom and our oil companies will certainly come to an agreement. There are different routes there. One of them is through Mongolia, and in one corridor it is possible to lay both a gas pipeline and an oil one. Experts must decide the best course of action. You can 'bribe' the tanker fleet and arrange [supplies] along the Northern Sea Route almost like through the pipeline. All options are possible. They are all acceptable and economically feasible. We need to choose the best one. I am sure that this work will also be completed," he said, answering a question about whether a general agreement had been reached on the Power of Siberia - 2 project.

Earlier, the head of state said that Russia and China had confirmed their interest in implementing energy projects, including the construction of the Power of Siberia - 2 gas pipeline.

The Power of Siberia - 2 gas pipeline is to run from the territory of Yamal peninsula and Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will be 50 billion cubic meters per year. In December, Moscow announced that Gazprom and the Chinese CNPC had reached the final agreement on the terms of construction of the gas pipeline. Survey work is underway to lay a section of the pipeline through Mongolia.