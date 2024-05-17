Russian, Chinese scientists working on carbon footprint reduction — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia and China are currently working on solutions that will allow radically reducing carbon footprint, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students and professors of Harbin University of Science and Technology.

"Russia and China are doing much in the area of environmental protection, biodiversity protection and countering climate change," he said. "The two countries’ communities are currently working on technical solutions that allow radically reducing carbon footprint," Putin added.

Moreover, the program for creation of carbon polygons that already exist in Russia, is being implemented together with Chinese partners, he noted.