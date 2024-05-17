Russian interior ministry’s center in Nicaragua to go on working despite US sanctions

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian interior ministry’s center in Nicaragua will continue its anti-drug activities, despite the US sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"These sanctions will not stop the center’s operation. We will continue combating drug businesses along with those partners who share these and other goals of countering common security challenges," she said.

She slammed the US sanctions as a "shot in the foot," a reckless step which is dangerous not only for the United States itself amid its efforts to fence off uncontrolled migration from the south and stop drug trafficking but for its neighbors as well.

"Obsessed by sanctions, the US ruling class is hitting randomly. Being guided by its own ‘rules,’ which are based on the same old double standards, Washington is dividing policemen into good and bad. The same applies to criminals and drug traffickers," she said. "This approach was previously applied to terrorists: some were ‘good’ and allegedly fought to freedom in Russia’s Caucasus, others, the ‘bad ones,’ blew up the twin towers in New York."