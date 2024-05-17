North Korea tested tactical ballistic missile with new guidance system on May 17

TOKYO, May 18. /TASS/. North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a new guidance system on May 17, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"On May 17, the North Korean Missile General Bureau conducted a test launch of a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a new navigation system of autonomous guidance. The test launch confirmed the accuracy and reliability of the system. The launch was carried out as part of the regular activities of the North Korean Missile General Bureau and subordinate defense research institutes for the active development of weapons technology," the agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier reported that North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on May 17. They flew about 300 kilometers.