Russian scientists in process of developing new HIV medicine based on lentiviral vector

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Experts of Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) are now developing a new medicine against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), based on lentiviral vector, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"The search for new treatments of the HIV infection continues, and gene therapy is one of them. The development of <…> [a medicine] based on lentiviral vector is now under way," FMBA said.

The medicine will ensure a prolonged therapeutic effect with minimal side effects, and will not cause drug resistance.

"This technology is promising, because the medicine will fully protect from infection immune cells that are susceptible to the HIV, and will therefore ensure normal functioning of the immune system, preventing the patient from developing AIDS. In the long-term perspective, this strategy may lead to complete recovery from the HIV," the press service said.