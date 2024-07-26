Ukrainian forces fire more than 180 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, July 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 180 munitions and sent 29 drones on the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Zhuravlevka, Golovino, Nikolskoye, Ustinka, Cheremoshnoye, Shagarovka, Shchetinovka and Yasnye Zori were subjected to eight shellings with 96 munitions and seven drones, three of which were shot down by the air defense system," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that two people were injured in the Oktyabrsky settlements.

In the Borisovsky district, the settlement of Borisovka and the Lozovaya Rudka settlement were attacked by three drones. After the drone attack on the parking lot of a social facility, a woman with concussion turned to a hospital. A private house, outbuildings and six cars were damaged.

Thirty-three munitions were fired and four drones were sent to the Valuysky and Graivoronsky urban districts. In the Volokonovsky and Krasnoyaruzsky districts, Ukrainian forces attacked nine settlements with 16 shells and seven drones. A man received multiple shrapnel wounds to his hands, back and legs. One passenger car, a power supply line and a communications infrastructure facility were also damaged. "In the Shebekino urban district, 39 munitions were fired in eight shelling attacks on the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Krasnoye, the villages of Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Terezovka and Belyanka, the settlements of Balki and Pankov. Three explosive devices were dropped from a drone, with a total of eight drones attacking the villages. One of them was shot down by the air defense system," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, a civilian was killed and two people were wounded in the shelling of the town of Shebekino. Four apartment buildings, two private houses, a commercial facility on the territory of an industrial enterprise, a bus, one truck and five cars were damaged.