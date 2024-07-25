Russia says its battlegroup North eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian battlegroup North struck three enemy brigades and repelled six counterattacks over the past day, causing Ukraine to lose up to 235 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"Units of the battlegroup North hit the troops and equipment of the 42nd Mechanized Brigade, the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 36th Marine Brigade near Volchansk, Glubokoye, Liptsy, Staritsa and Shestakovo in the Kharkov Region. Six counterattacks by the forces of the 92nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the ministry said.

In addition to 235 troops, the enemy lost four motor vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M101 howitzer and a Khortitsa-M signal reconnaissance system.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian 144th infantry brigade, 110th and 112th territorial defense brigades, 1st National Guard brigade near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Stepovaya Novosyolovka, Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in that area over the past day were up to 460 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Russian troops also destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots.

Battlegroup South

The battlegroup’s forces moved to more advantageous positions and struck units of five Ukrainian brigades near Chasov Yar, Krasnoye, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka and Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Ukrainian forces lost up to 680 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, a UK-made 155 mm FH-70 towed howitzer, two US-made 155 mm M198 howitzers, a Polish-made 155 mm Krab self-propelled howitzer, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, three 122 mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105 mm M119 howitzer," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

"Units of the battlegroup Center improved their tactical position, striking the forces of the 28th, 31st, 32nd, 41st, 47th and 151th mechanized brigades, the 68th Infantry Brigade and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade near Timofeyevka, Vozdvizhenka, Mikhailovka and Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 410 troops, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, two pickup trucks, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer and a 100 mm Rapira MT-12 gun," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East

"Units of the battlegroup East improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades, 123rd territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Neskuchnoye and Razdolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in that area over the past day were up to 125 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and a field arms depot.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 128th mountain assault brigade, 38th marine brigade and 15th National Guard brigade in the areas of Lugovoye, Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region; as well as Tyaginka, Pridneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses were up to 115 troops, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

Air Force and air defenses

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of Russian battlegroups destroyed a Ukrainian fuel and lubricants depot, up to five US-made Bradley IFVs on a site with foreign military equipment and a sea drone base. In addition, they struck repair and recovery workshops of an armored vehicle plant and clusters of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 104 locations," the ministry said.

"Air defenses shot down three HIMARS rockets and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 26 outside the area of the special operation," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 630 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,382 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,660 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,383 multiple launch rocket systems, 12,363 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,046 special military motor vehicles.