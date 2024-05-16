Ukrainian servicemen complain about heavy losses due to shortage of equipment, munitions

PARIS, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen complained about heavy losses due to a shortage of missiles and equipment, according to a story by Le Monde.

"We are suffering heavy losses due to the lack of drones and artillery fire support," platoon commander Alexander Belyayev told newspaper.

He said Ukrainian forces lose a large number of armored vehicles to Russian FPV drones.

Viktor, a 20-year-old mechanic, whose last name was not published, added that Ukrainian troops lack fuel and devices to jam drone controls.

Another serviceman, 36-year-old Sergey, told Le Monde that Russian aircraft dominates the skies. He said Ukraine uses outdated air defense systems and there is a shortage of ammunition for them.