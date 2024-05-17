Russia to view seizure of its property as robbery — Russian MFA on Estonia’s move

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will consider any illegal steps to seize its property as blatant robbery that violates international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the Estonian parliament’s decision to support the initiative to seize the Russian assets frozen by Tallinn in order to use them for Ukraine’s needs.

"The Baltic countries’ hostile steps against our country are nothing new, and they cannot surprise us. Moreover, as a rule, the Western puppeteers exploit the Baltic countries as a 'testing ground' to test the waters concerning various kinds of anti-Russian ideas," the diplomat said.

"As for the Estonian parliament’s initiative, we reiterate our stance that we define any illegal actions to seize Russian property as blatant robbery that violates international law provisions," Zakharova added.