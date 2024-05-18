Russian servicemen seize British FV104 Samaritan armored ambulance — top brass

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The servicemen of Russia’s battlegroup East have seized a damaged British FV104 Samaritan armored ambulance, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The servicemen of the motorized rifle brigade of the Army Corps of Russia’s battlegroup East managed to seize the damaged British FV104 Samaritan armored ambulance to the rear area for repair. The vehicle has already been repaired and is being prepared to be added to the collection of foreign trophy weapons," the ministry said.

The FV104 Samaritan armored ambulance was adopted by the British military in 1976. It can carry up to six people.

"The UK has supplied this equipment to Ukraine. A total of 100 of these vehicles have been produced. This is one of them, it can be used as a rare collector's item. The history of this armored ambulance is very old. It was produced in the UK in the 70s, it has mine protection, which is very helpful for the crew," a Russian serviceman said.