China ready to help Russia resist subversive NGOs, foreign agents — minister

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. China’s Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong has said his country is ready to help Russia resist subversive nongovernmental organizations and foreign agents.

The minister said at a meeting with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov in Beijing that China supports Russia in protecting political security and opposes outside interference.

"As you have correctly pointed out, the collective West in recent years has been engaged in so-called dual deterrence against China and Russia. Through information warfare, technological warfare and other means, they are trying in every possible way to disrupt the political stability of our countries, shine a negative light on our normal cooperation, threaten and even impose illegal unilateral sanctions. In this area, the Chinese side is ready to provide practical assistance in [countering] the subversive activities of nongovernmental organizations, foreign agents and other associations," Wang Xiaohong said.

Krasnov held a working meeting with Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on Thursday. The Russian prosecutor general spoke about the efforts of Western countries to destabilize international law enforcement cooperation. Krasnov thanked China for its "ever well-balanced and constructive position" on the international stage.