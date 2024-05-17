Putin’s visit reveals futility of US’ attempts to exert pressure on China — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China has demonstrated that the United States’ efforts to exert pressure on China have failed, an Indian diplomat told TASS.

"The American calculation that China will be very sensitive about its relationship with Europe and may be susceptible to pressure, I think the single message over this visit is that that has not worked," Indian diplomat and expert in international security Melkulangara Bhadrakumar said.

"Serious statements have come out from the Chinese side. They are very indicative of very strong backing," he said, citing as an example Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s joint statement, where they condemned the idea of seizing assets and properties of foreign countries. According to the Indian diplomat, support for Russia, including on this matter, is in China’s interests. "Because China can see that what is being done to Russia today can happen to China also tomorrow."

In his words, closer relations with China will "strengthen Russia's position and become a stepping through for major events." "There is going to be a momentum for global stability and global security," he stressed. "I think they (these processes - TASS) are building a big momentum now, you know, because China realizes that it is in China's interest to see that Russians are victorious. Weakening of Russia is going to affect China's core interests when confrontation takes place with the United States."

Touching on India’s view on Putin’s visit to China in the context of the current strains in Indian-Chinses relations, Bhadrakumar emphasized that Russian-Chinese ties are not seen as a problem for New Delhi. "India has already experienced that Russia is capable and that Russia is in fact handling the Indian relationship completely independently," he said, adding that India understands that Russia would never do anything that might harm Indian interests.

Putin paid a state visit to China on May 16 and 17. This was his first foreign visit after being re-elected to his fifth presidential term. On Thursday, Putin held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. The two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of Russian-Chinese cooperation, with special focus put on economic issues, and signed a joint statement.