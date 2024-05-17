Qatar to focus efforts on partnership with Russia on North-South project — envoy

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Qatar will focus efforts on implementation of the North-South international transport corridor project in partnership with Russia, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani said at Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

"The North-South transport corridor is a very important project, which serves the goals of sustainable development of the economy of friendly countries, which is why we rate high this initiative launched by Russia and other countries," he said.

"We in Qatar pay great attention to joint projects with Russia," the diplomat stressed. "We are very interested in partnership with Russia on this project now," he said.

The North-South project is also important for many countries of the region, the ambassador added. "Naturally, we are currently aware of special terms on the international arena, which require our focus on this project," he concluded.

