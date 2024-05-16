Slovakia’s PM in 'very serious' condition, president-elect says

BRATISLAVA, May 16. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in very serious condition after an assassination attempt, Slovak President-Elect Peter Pellegrini said after visiting him in a hospital.

"The condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico is assessed as very serious. He was on the verge of death. I was only allowed to talk to him for a few minutes," Pellegrini told reporters.

He said "the next few hours and days" will be decisive for the prime minister, who is staying at a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica.

According to Pellegrini, the conversation was of private nature.

"Robert Fico, after saying a few phrases, felt very tired," the president-elect said.

The official called for the unification of a society amid divisions over political views. Never before in Slovakia's history, he said, had a red line been crossed by an assassination attempt on a democratically elected politician.

Pellegrini and incumbent President Zuzana Caputova plan to meet with leaders of all parties and political groups in the coming days.

"It should be noted that competition [between political forces] will take place only within a democratic framework and hatred will not be spread in any way. In this case, we will not witness such tragedies," the president-elect said.