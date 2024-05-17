Two civilians hurt in Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Belgorod, governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defense system operated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district - several aerial targets approaching the city were shot down. According to preliminary data, two civilians were hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the two wounded men were taken to hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that 14 Vampire projectiles had been shot down over the Belgorod Region.

According to the Belgorod city mayor’s office, one multi-apartment house was damaged. Apart from that, several single-family houses and passenger cars were damaged in Belgorod neighborhoods.