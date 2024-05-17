Putin apologizes to Harbin residents for tight security measures over his visit

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Harbin residents at a meeting with students and teachers of Harbin Polytechnic University for tight security measures due to his visit and jokingly promised: "We will leave soon."

"I would like to apologize to the people of the city for tight security measures over our arrival. It's not my fault. The local comrades are working professionally and tough. I understand it. Perhaps it's the right thing to do. But, in any case, it causes certain inconveniences for citizens. The press works here," he said.

"Excuse me, please. We will leave soon. Your life will return to normal," Putin said jokingly.

Meanwhile, the Russian president noted the power of Harbin. "The greatest impression lies in the power of Harbin. Harbin has turned into a powerful world-scale megacity in recent years. Ten million people live here, as I think. It is a huge city, a huge megacity. And it looks like a megacity as well. Modern, energetic, developing. You can see it by the rhythm of life, and you are lucky to live in a city like Harbin," the leader shared his impression.

Putin paid a state visit to China on May 16 and 17. This was his first foreign visit after being re-elected to his fifth presidential term. On Thursday, Putin held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. The two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of Russian-Chinese cooperation, with special focus put on economic issues, and signed a joint statement.