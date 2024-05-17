Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 17. /TASS/. Hungary vetoed a Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine as the draft document recognized the so-called peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky only, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Today, the Council sought to pass a resolution that recognized only President Zelensky’s peace plan as a peace formula worth considering and supporting. That is unacceptable for us. Others, too, have prepared their peace proposals which are no worse that the one the Ukrainian president has insisted on," Szijjarto wrote on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia, belongs to the Meta corporation, which is deemed extremist in Russia).

Hungary’s top diplomat said he had asked the Council of Europe to include alternative peace plans to the resolution but that his proposal had been declined by a majority vote. "Therefore, I vetoed the resolution, so no decision whatsoever was made by the Council," Szijjarto explained.

Real peace talks on Ukraine, rather than weapons supplies or fantasies about a nuclear war are needed, he argued. "There can only be peace talks if all combating sides sit down at the negotiating table," he added.