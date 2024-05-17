Putin to visit Harbin on second day of visit to China

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his state visit to China, visiting Harbin in the country’s north on the second day.

During his visit to the administrative center of China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province, Putin will be accompanied by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Putin’s schedule includes participation in the opening ceremony of the 8th Russia-China Expo and the Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation. Putin will be accompanied by members of the Russian delegation, including heads of more than 20 Russian regions, and Russian businessmen.

The Russia-China Expo is a trade and industry exhibition and a platform for talks on cooperation in trade, economy and investment, as well as an opportunity to exchange technologies and broaden contacts between Russian and Chinese regions. For today, it remains a key platform for contacts between Russian and Chinese businesses, offering an opportunity to build a direct dialogue and sign mutually beneficial agreements.

This year, the exhibition’s motto is ‘Cooperation, Mutual Trust, Opportunities.’ A total of 16 Russian and 13 Chinese regions will organize their displays. Around 190 Chinese and 170 Russian companies are expected to take part.

On the sidelines of the event, Putin will hold a brief meeting with Han Zheng and the administration of the Heilongjiang province.

Visit to Harbin Institute of Technology

In addition, the Russian president will visit the Harbin Institute of Technology, which has broad ties with Russian universities, including the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the St. Petersburg State University. Putin will meet with the students and faculty there, discussing various subjects including those not related to bilateral Russian-Chinese relations.

After that, the president will traditionally field questions from reporters of the Kremlin pool, who are covering his visit to China.

Other events

The president will visit the Church of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary - the city’s only Orthodox Christian church - and lay a wreath at the Monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of China’s northeast from Japanese invaders.