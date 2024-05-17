Finnish president says Helsinki doesn’t ask for hosting NATO nuclear weapons on its soil

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. Helsinki has not asked NATO to deploy the alliance’s nuclear weapons on its soil, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview with the BBC.

"NATO has three pillars of deterrence. One is its military. Second is its missiles and the third one is a nuclear umbrella which is hugely provided by the United States and to a certain extent by the United Kingdom. And I think it is a very important part of our defense. Now bringing nuclear weapons to Finland - no one asked for them, no one is giving them to us. But there are very different ways in which you are involved in nuclear deterrence," the president said.

Stubb pointed out that after joining the North Atlantic Alliance, Finland wants to play a meaningful role in it, since the country shares a long border with Russia.