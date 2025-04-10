Prisoner swap highlights importance of US-Russia dialogue — CIA

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. The prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia held in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday underlines the need to maintain contacts between Moscow and Washington, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal in a commentary.

"The exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship," the unnamed spokeswoman stated. According to her, the US regards "this exchange as a positive step."