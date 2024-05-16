{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian deputy minister sees possibility of downgrading diplomatic ties with US

This will happen "if the West chooses the path of escalation," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
© Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow may lower the level of diplomatic relations with Washington if certain scenarios unfold, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

In his words, Russia has never been the first to make such moves in its relations with the United States or other NATO countries.

"But, in my opinion, [such steps are] quite possible if the West chooses the path of escalation," the diplomat said, adding that developments that will make the downgrade of diplomatic relations possible "do not necessarily imply increased support to Kiev," but, for example, measures "related to our assets or other moves in the economic domain."

The diplomat, however, added that he was not ready to theorize on what the exact "trigger" for this situation could be.

"I’m not ready to theorize on the subject," he said. "If the situation continues to deteriorate, it will become a subject of specific analysis and decision-making at the level of political leaders.".

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesSergey Ryabkov
