Over 500 military, special vehicles commissioned to Russia’s Central Military District

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Over 500 military and specialized military vehicles were commissioned to military units of the Central Military District in April, the District press office said.

"The commissioned vehicles include BMP-3 armored combat vehicles, TOS-1 and TOS-2 heavy flamethrowers and a batch of over 200 heavy wheeled vehicles, 30 T-72B3M and T-90M tanks, 60 Akhmat and Asteys armored automobile vehicles and Linza medical automobile vehicles," the press office said.

According to the press office, the commissioned vehicles made it possible to complete equipment of seven motorized infantry and tank units.

The Central Military District is located on the territory of three federal districts and 29 regions of Russia. The district includes several exterritorial facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan and units in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The district headquarters is located in Yekaterinburg.