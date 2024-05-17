Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. A naval group of the Northern Fleet led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles has departed for its long-distance deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"Today, a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships has left the Severomorsk roadstead and embarked on its long-distance deployment. The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said in a statement.

The Northern Fleet’s naval group comprises the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov carrying long-range precision missile weapons, the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tug Nikolay Chiker, it said.