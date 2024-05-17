European Council suspends broadcasting activity of four Russian media outlets

BRUSSELS, May 17. /TASS/. The European Council has suspended the broadcasting activities of the Russian mass media outlets and the Prague-based Voice of Europe portal in EU countries.

"The Council today decided to suspend the broadcasting activities in the European Union of four additional media outlets, which spread and support the Russian propaganda and war of aggression against Ukraine: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta," the Council said in a press statement posted on its website. "These media outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation, and have been essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and for the destabilization of its neighboring countries."

According to the Council, this ban does not apply to any activities other than broadcasting. It also called for "further steps to weaken Russia’s ability to continue waging its war of aggression, including by strengthening sanctions."

Following this ban, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned about Russia’s response. "We will respond and are now looking at measures of response," she told TASS.