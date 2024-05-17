{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Multipolar world a dominating issue at Kazan Forum — senator

"As long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats," Konstantin Kosachev said

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Members of the ‘Russia - the Islamic World’ strategic vision group, representing a wide range of countries and religious associations, emphasize that the unipolar world will bring about its instability and a growing number of threats, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum ‘Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum’.

"Perhaps, the main conclusion - I saw it clearly in the speeches of representatives of different faiths, different countries, different regional associations - is the confirmation that as long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats, actually, that is what we see now, three decades after the bipolarity ended, after the confrontation of the blocs ended," the senator said after the meeting of the strategic vision group, held on the sidelines of the Kazan Forum.

Kosachev pointed out that tipping the balance "has brought enormous upheavals to the world," which are being observed nowadays in all geographical areas of the globe without exception and which are "becoming more and more destructive."

"The responsibility for this, in fact, falls on the unipolar world worshippers, on those very blocs which, firstly, having arrogated to themselves the responsibility for what is happening, have failed to cope with it, and secondly, for the first time in the history of humanity went beyond their competence, beyond their statutory responsibility, and thus started to pose an imminent threat to those who are outside those blocs and those who are subjected to blackmail, threats and sanctions by them," the politician believes.

Kosachev emphasized that the multipolar world order had been a dominating issue at the Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum.

"I am very happy that here, in Kazan, the discourse was as keenly interesting as it had been before wherever this [strategic vision] group had gathered so far," Kosachev said.

Anti-Russian sanctions
Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat
"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
Two civilians hurt in Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod
According to the governor, the two wounded men were taken to hospital
Read more
Level of Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 80% — poll
The level of approval of the government stands at 55%, while the level of approval of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stands at 54.9%
Read more
Russian interior ministry’s center in Nicaragua to go on working despite US sanctions
"We will continue combating drug businesses along with those partners who share these and other goals of countering common security challenges," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Clean Arctic expedition to bring to Tofalar people books in native language
According to Olesya Polunina, leader of the Expedition for Books project, in the 1980s, scientists Valentin Rassadin and Vadim Shibkeev wrote Literary Reading textbooks
Read more
Finnish president says Helsinki doesn’t ask for hosting NATO nuclear weapons on its soil
Alexander Stubb pointed out that after joining the North Atlantic Alliance, Finland wants to play a meaningful role in it
Read more
Russia has no plans today to seize Kharkov, says Putin
The current Kiev regime is to blame for ongoing battles in the Kharkov direction, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Putin embarks on state visit to China and assassination attempt on Slovak PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 16th
Read more
Russian, Israeli security chiefs discuss current escalation in Middle East
On the evening of April 13, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen complain about heavy losses due to shortage of equipment, munitions
Ukrainian forces lose a large number of armored vehicles to Russian FPV drones, platoon commander Alexander Belyayev said
Read more
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Read more
Zelensky admits possibility of Ukraine losing Kharkov
The Ukrainian president asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide two Patriot systems to defend Kharkov, but the US diplomat did not give him an unequivocal answer
Read more
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
Read more
Afghanistan to expand range of goods exported to Russia — deputy PM Overchuk
"We are interested in Afghan exports of agriculture products to our market," Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
Russian GDP gain 5.4% in Q1 2024 — Economy Ministry
In March 2024, the Russian economy grow by 4.2% annually
Read more
Shipments of long-range missiles to Kiev may expand ‘buffer zone’ toward Poland — Medvedev
"Once the Kiev regime uses Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG missiles with a range of at least 550 kilometers when the distance between Belgorod and Kiev is 429 kilometers, practically the entire central and most of the western parts of Ukraine fall within this sanitary zone," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
China expects peace to recover on European continent shortly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "is ready to play its constructive role"
Read more
Russia does not trust NATO, feels emotional repulsion — Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
Sergey Ryabkov underscored that Russia will work with those "who are ready to negotiate on an equal basis"
Read more
Blast at Budenny Academy in St. Petersburg not linked with terrorism — governor
The press service of the Leningrad Military District reported earlier in the day that seven servicemen were injured in an explosion that occurred in the academy’s utilities territory when garbage was being removed from basemen premises
Read more
Multipolar world a dominating issue at Kazan Forum — senator
"As long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats," Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Current Kiev regime rooted in coup — Putin
The Russian leader blamed Kiev’s sponsors in the West for organizing this coup, saying they escalated it into an armed conflict
Read more
US sanctions on Russian, Chinese goods to backfire, spiking inflation at home — Putin
The Russian president noted that sanctions are elements of economic war and are nothing new
Read more
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Alliance between Russia and China in energy sector will continue to strengthen — Putin
The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Russia and China, relying on the traditions of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation, can confidently look forward and together take on the most challenging projects, jointly build and implement ambitious plans
Read more
What we know about attempt to assassinate Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico
Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the city of Handlova in western Slovakia
Read more
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Putin to visit Harbin on second day of visit to China
During his visit to the administrative center of China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province, the russian president will be accompanied by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng
Read more
Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said he had asked the Council of Europe to include alternative peace plans to the resolution but that his proposal had been declined by a majority vote
Read more
Venezuela looking forward to joining BRICS after submitting membership bid — president
The five BRICS member states are expected to consider official membership applications from a number of countries at the group’s summit scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24
Read more
Woman, her four-year-old son killed by kamikaze drone near Belgorod
Another drone attempted to attack a filling station near the village of Bessonovka near Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat
"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
Russian troops deliver 28 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on 18 Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Diplomat warns about response to EU ban on broadcasting of Russian media outlets
According to the Russian diplomat, the EU decision is based "solely on political motives."
Read more
Dedollarization of Russia-China trade will continue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also highly praised the cooperation between the regions of Russia and the provinces of China and emphasized its contribution to the development of the Russian territories bordering China
Read more
Ukraine passes law on drafting convicts for military service
According to the document, all convicts, except those guilty of crimes infringing on national security, murderers, rapists, pedophiles and drivers causing deadly car accidents under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will be subject to mobilization
Read more
'Sanitary zone' near Kharkov and talks on Ukraine: What Putin told the media in Harbin
Even though Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was a state one, "it was a purely working trip"
Read more
Western sanctions on Russian goods go against free market principles — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the negative impact of sanctions on the economies of European countries is already noticeable
Read more
EAEU’s energy cooperation with Russia enables it to compete on global market — Overchuk
Alexey Overchuk noted that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus are able to create "a better structure of the cost of goods and services production"
Read more
Qatar to focus efforts on partnership with Russia on North-South project — envoy
The North-South project is also important for many countries of the region, Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani added
Read more
Sino-Russian trade to reach $300 bln by 2030 — deputy minister
Bilateral relations between Russia and China should be expanded with "detailed plans, roadmaps with specific events and projects," Dmitry Volvach noted
Read more
Precious metals refinery in Krasnoyarsk to become a holding company
In 2018, the refinery hit a record with 234 tonnes of gold
Read more
US sanctions against Russia 'terrible stupidity' — Putin
"This situation, when one country dictates its will to the rest of the world, including in the political sphere, using financial and economic instruments, is unacceptable," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but needs to know who is trustworthy there — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was politicians in Kiev who "withdrew from the negotiation process" as soon as troops were pulled back from Kiev
Read more
World Cup of Hockey not to be held in 2024
"We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February 2025," the statement said
Read more
Russian media prohibited from showing national symbols at 2024 Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Read more
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Read more
Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia urges OSCE to condemn Ukraine's criminal attack on Belgorod — mission
Russia’s mission to the OSCE said that "there should be no double standards or political filters at the OSCE when it comes to obviously brutal violations of international humanitarian law by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Australia announces another package of anti-Russia sanctions
"Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles," the statement reads
Read more
Russian international reserves down $1.1 bln in one week to $595.7 bln — Central Bank
As of April 26, the country’s international reserves amounted to $596.8 bln
Read more
Slovakia’s PM in 'very serious' condition, president-elect says
Peter Pellegrini added that "the next few hours and days" will be decisive for Robert Fico, who is staying at a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica
Read more
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave most positions in Netailovo near Avdeyevka, says DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian military had been unsuccessfully trying to bring in reserves to hold the defense
Read more
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Read more
Americans undermine trust in dollar, its role as reserve currency themselves — Putin
The Russian leader noted that solutions on how to make payments are possible and do exist
Read more
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, casualties among civilians reported
One of the missiles hit a three-storey house, killing two civilians, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported
Read more
Over 500 military, special vehicles commissioned to Russia’s Central Military District
According to the press office, the commissioned vehicles made it possible to complete equipment of seven motorized infantry and tank units
Read more
Russian troops advance towards Borovaya in eastern Kharkov region — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russia takes control of more land than Ukraine in 2023 counteroffensive — newspaper
Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine, that the goal was to create "a sanitary zone" to protect border areas from shelling attacks
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant bases in Syria — Defense Ministry
Strikes by Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three bases of militants who came out of the (US-controlled) al-Tanf zone
Read more
Russian deputy minister sees possibility of downgrading diplomatic ties with US
This will happen "if the West chooses the path of escalation," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
‘Tikhanovskaya’ project is fully financed by the West — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tikhanovskaya's travel, tours, pseudo-official events had not stopped for even a month despite coronavirus restrictions
Read more
Press review: Putin keeps government core intact and Blinken gives Kiev NATO assurances
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 15th
Read more
European Council suspends broadcasting activity of four Russian media outlets
According to the Council, this ban does not apply to any activities other than broadcasting
Read more
Slovakia’s PM Fico still in intensive care — TV
According to the report, Robert Fico is in stable but still serious condition
Read more
Russia developing thermal imager for Black Sea Fleet to repel night naval drone attacks
The devices help detect targets at a distance of over 1 km
Read more
More than 15,000 children killed in Gaza since tensions escalated — Red Crescent
According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 35,200 Palestinians were killed and more than 79,100 injured during the Israeli military operation in the enclave
Read more
Commander-in-chief warns Russian troops can circumvent Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region
Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian troops
Read more
MOEX Index up above 3,500 points first since February 18, 2022
As of 4:16 p.m. Moscow time (1:16 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.38% at 3,499.47 points
Read more
Different routes for Power of Siberia 2 under discussion, including through NSR — Putin
"You can 'bribe' the tanker fleet and arrange [supplies] along the Northern Sea Route almost like through the pipeline," the Russian leader
Read more
Born out of love: Putin hears heartwarming tale of panda Katyusha’s birth
Svetlana Akulova noted that the mama panda turned out to have very strong maternal instincts
Read more
Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes
Maria Zakharova pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible
Read more
China ready to help Russia resist subversive NGOs, foreign agents — minister
The parties also spoke about the efforts of Western countries to destabilize international law enforcement cooperation
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment
"The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Russia, Venezuela express commitment to cooperation ahead of Summit of the Future
The two countries’ diplomats stressed that Russia and Venezuela stand firm for strengthening the UN-centric system of international relations and building real multipolarity
Read more
New relations, successes of China's automobile industry: what Putin, Xi said in Beijing
According to the Russian leader, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing "will serve as a model of how ties between neighboring states should be built"
Read more
Relations between Gulf countries and Russia reach new level — Omani minister
According to Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, this happened thanks to Russia’s cooperation with both the Council in general and "bilateral cooperation with each of its member countries"
Read more
Czech president speaks out in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine
Petr Pavel believes it is "naive" to imagine that Kiev will be able to regain territory taken by Russia in the foreseeable future
Read more
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
Read more
Press review: Day one of Putin's China visit and US stands by Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 17th
Read more
New opportunities, broad prospects await China, Russia — Xi
According to the Chinese leader, China-Russia relations have entered a new era
Read more
Russia, Iran working to create single BRICS currency — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali pointed out that the United States uses the dollar to create restrictions, and therefore the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is on the agenda
Read more
Scientific expedition arranges 39 observation groups in Russia's remote areas
Some groups have been created in areas that the expedition has not reached yet - in the Irkutsk, Chukotka, Kamchatka, and Khabarovsk Regions
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim delivering missile strike on US destroyer
Additionally, according to Yahya Saree, in the Red Sea, the Houthis attacked the commercial vessel Destiny en route to the port of Eilat in Israel
Read more
Russian, Chinese scientists working on carbon footprint reduction — Putin
The Russian president noted that the program for creation of carbon polygons that already exist in Russia, is being implemented together with Chinese partners
Read more
Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country"
Read more
Russian-Chinese heavy helicopter project implemented on schedule — First Deputy PM
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that "the contract implementation stage is already underway"
Read more
London blacklists two Russian companies, one firm from North Korea
The restrictions were imposed on Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC and Toplivo Bunkering Company, as well as North Korean Paekyangsan Shipping Company
Read more
Ceasefire in Gaza to occur after hostages release — Biden
"There would be a cease fire tomorrow if Hamas would release the hostages," US President said
Read more
World demands that Palestine be admitted as equal UN member — Venezuelan official
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stressed that Palestine is an example of the struggle for "self-determination, independence and sovereignty"
Read more
US presidential election’s outcome to make no difference to Russia — senior diplomat
"There are no prospects for the overall situation to change for the better, given the fundamentally anti-Russian consensus among US elites," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Share of non-residents in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds up to 45% in Q1 2024 — Central Bank
The share of non-residents’ investments in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds totaled 44.7% by the end of Q1 2023, with total volume of Eurobonds owned by non-residents reaching $16.144 bln
Read more
Russian envoy slams Washington’s allegations of Moscow posing threat to US elections
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that US intelligence agencies had failed to provide any evidence
Read more
Five shot dead in Russia’s Ryazan Region
The police have detained a man
Read more
Deputy head of Altai region government detained in Moscow
Details are not known, a law enforcement source has told TASS
Read more