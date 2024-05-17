Multipolar world a dominating issue at Kazan Forum — senator

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Members of the ‘Russia - the Islamic World’ strategic vision group, representing a wide range of countries and religious associations, emphasize that the unipolar world will bring about its instability and a growing number of threats, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum ‘Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum’.

"Perhaps, the main conclusion - I saw it clearly in the speeches of representatives of different faiths, different countries, different regional associations - is the confirmation that as long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats, actually, that is what we see now, three decades after the bipolarity ended, after the confrontation of the blocs ended," the senator said after the meeting of the strategic vision group, held on the sidelines of the Kazan Forum.

Kosachev pointed out that tipping the balance "has brought enormous upheavals to the world," which are being observed nowadays in all geographical areas of the globe without exception and which are "becoming more and more destructive."

"The responsibility for this, in fact, falls on the unipolar world worshippers, on those very blocs which, firstly, having arrogated to themselves the responsibility for what is happening, have failed to cope with it, and secondly, for the first time in the history of humanity went beyond their competence, beyond their statutory responsibility, and thus started to pose an imminent threat to those who are outside those blocs and those who are subjected to blackmail, threats and sanctions by them," the politician believes.

Kosachev emphasized that the multipolar world order had been a dominating issue at the Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum.

"I am very happy that here, in Kazan, the discourse was as keenly interesting as it had been before wherever this [strategic vision] group had gathered so far," Kosachev said.