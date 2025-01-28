TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Once Vladimir Zelensky is now an illegitimate leader, he cannot revoke his own ban on talks with Russia but there are ways to lift this ban, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I haven’t said this but now let me say: there is a problem. When the former head of the regime, and we can call him this way today, signed this decree 9 banning talks with Russia - TASS), he was a legitimate president, but now he cannot revoke it because he is illegitimate. That’s the problem, you see?" he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"But is principle, as matter of fact, if they want to do this, there is a legal way," he noted, adding that this may be done by parliament speaker in conformity with Ukraine’s constitution.