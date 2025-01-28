Russian special services to examine detention of Baltic Summer ship — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no specific information about the detention of the Baltic Summer ship with a Russian crew by Spanish and US security services off the coast of Portugal, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"I do not have any details. You should go and ask the Foreign Ministry or Transport Ministry whether there were any grounds for such a detention, or if the detention was unjustified. Our special services will certainly investigate this incident," Peskov said.

As the Faro de Vigo newspaper reported earlier, the Bahamas-flagged vessel Baltic Summer was on the way from Ecuador to St. Petersburg. Most of its 23 crew members are Russian. Special services believed there was a cache of cocaine on board. The ship was detained on January 21 and moored in the port of Vigo, northwestern Spain. An investigation by the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Spanish Civil Guard, including a thorough search of the ship and suspicious containers, revealed no illegal substances. The crew was released from custody. The Baltic Summer continued to its port of destination.