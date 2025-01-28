TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s administration could have been behind Kiev's move to reject the 2022 deal with Moscow that had been reached in Istanbul, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

According to Putin, the main details of the agreement had been approved by April 15.

"Suddenly, information came from Kiev that they needed to consult with their allies, and they were making a one-week pause," he told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

"And they did consult," he said. "As you know, Mr. Johnson came then - the British prime minister - probably at the suggestion of the former US administration led by Mr. Biden - and they persuaded the Ukrainians to continue the war."

"As a matter of fact, no one is hiding this," Putin added.

Shortly after the beginning of the special military operation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in talks, first held in Belarus and then in Istanbul. By the end of March 2022, the negotiators had initialed a draft agreement that included, among other things, Ukraine's commitments to uphold a neutral, non-aligned status and never host foreign weapons, including nuclear weapons.

However, the negotiation process was afterward unilaterally interrupted by Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, David Arakhamiya, later said this happened at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.