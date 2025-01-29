Almost 30 Ukrainian drones downed over Tver region overnight — governor

TVER, January 29. /TASS/. Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya reported that 29 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been downed over the region overnight.

"Last night, Russian Defense Ministry air defense forces repelled an attack involving 29 UAVs," the northwest Russian region’s government quoted the governor as saying.

Earlier, Rudenya said that air defense forces on duty had destroyed Ukrainian drones over the Toropets municipal district and near Andreapol. The situation is under the governor’s control.